New Trailer For Toei's MAZINGER Z Anime Film Highlight's The Movie's Extensive Cast Of Characters
Some classic Mazinger Z characters get redesigned for the modern age in this new trailer for Toei's 2018 Mazinger Z anime film. The footage below doesn't showcase much in the way of action and offers scant glimpses of the titular robot but it does confirm that some fan favorite characters will be appearing in the film. Dr. Hell looks particularly menacing.
A new Mazinger Z anime film from Toei Animation will be released in Japan on January 13, 2018 and the footage looks pretty spectacular.
The new film will hit theaters just in time to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the original 1972 Mazinger Z manga from Go Nagai and the original 92-episode anime series from Toei. Toei has previously confirmed that the film will be shown outside of Japan but there's been no further details released on a potential run in North America. There are plently of old school anime fans who grew up watching Mazinger Z back when there were still Saturday Morning Cartoons.
Humanity was once in danger of its downfall at the hands of the Underground Empire, which was led by the evil scientist Dr. Hell. Koji Kabuto piloted the super robot Mazinger Z, and with help from his friends at the Photon Power Laboratory, he thwarted Dr. Hell's evil ambitions and returned peace to the world.
It's been ten years since then... No longer a pilot, Koji Kabuto has taken after his father and grandfather by starting down the path of the scientist. He encounters a gigantic structure buried deep beneath Mt. Fuji, along with a mysterious indication of life... New encounters, new threats, and a new fate await mankind. The former hero Koji Kabuto has a decision to make about the future: whether to be a god or a demon...
This grand action film depicts the fierce battle fought by the people and Mazinger Z--once again entrusted with the future of mankind!
