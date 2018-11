MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM NT Anime Film Will Stream Its First 23 Minutes

Studio Sunrise's upcoming action mecha sci-fi anime film, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , will be streaming its first 23 minutes. Here are the details of the screening.

Cast

Yuichiro Umehara as Zoltan Akkanen

Ayumi Fujimura

Makoto Furukawa

Tomoko Shiota

Masaki Terasoma as Monaghan Bakharo

Kazuya Nakai

Kazuhiro Yamaji Abaev

Takanori Hoshino

Setsuji Sato

Wataru Komada as Taman

Yuki Arai

Takahiro Shimada as Pavel

Naoki Tamanoi as Mauri

Naho Yokomizo

Ayu Matsuura as Rita Bernal

Tomo Muranaka as Luio Michele

Junya Enoki as Jona Basta

The movie is directed by Shunichi Yoshizawa, Eriko Kimura is the sound director, Harutoshi Fukui writes the script and Hiroyuki Sawano produces the music. There has been no opening or ending revealed yet, the producers are Sotsu and Shochiku and the movie has a release date of November 30, 2018.

The prequel OVA series is titled Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn and it aired from March 12, 2010 to June 6, 2014 and has 7 episodes. Bandai Visual and Kadokawa Shoten produced it while Sunrise studio animated it.