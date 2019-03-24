ANIMEJAPAN 2019: NEON GENESIS EVANGELION Premiere Date Revealed By Netflix
Netflix's took the stage at AnimeJapan2019 this weekend to unveil the premiere date for Neon Genesis Evangelion after confirming that they'd secured licensing rights last November. Though it's an older title, the news is somewhat significant because Neon Genesis Evangelion has been out of circulation in North America since 2009 after ADV Films shut down.
The ground-breaking '90s mecha anime from Studio Gainax will soon begin streaming worldwide on Netflix this June. Continue reading for additional details.
The panel confirmed that the television anime will begin streaming on June 21, however, fans are now wondering if the two anime films in the franchise, Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion are also included.
The original anime films are widely regarded as groundbreaking, revolutionary works that arguably haven't been matched since its release.
Original director Hideaki Anno eventually spun out of Gainax to form his own studio and has been releasing "re-masterd, re-interperted" anime films of Evangelion but to mixed reception.
A.D. 2015. Tokyo 3 is under attack by powerful creatures known as the Angels. The protagonist, Shinji Ikari, is chosen to pilot the Humanoid Decisive Weapon Evangelion -- the only way for humanity to fight against the Angels. The battle for the fate of humanity starts now. What exactly are the Angels? What fate awaits the young pilots and humanity itself?
Get ready for a fast and furious onslaught of anime announcements, trailers and release date as AnimeJapan 2019 is currently underway in Japan. If you're unfamiliar with the industry-geared con, check out our previously written guide about all the biggest anime conventions celebrated each year.
