New GEN:LOCK Trailer Is Filled To The Brim With Beautiful Mecha Action

Rooster Teeth's new web series gen:LOCK will finally premiere next week, and to promote the occasion, a brand-new trailer has been released, showcasing some epic action scenes. Check it out after the jump.

With just a week left until the premiere of their new animated web series gen:LOCK, Rooster Teeth has released a brand-new trailer providing viewers with a thrilling look at the upcoming sci-fi show.



The new trailer, which you can view below, sees a number of the Vanguard pilots get acquainted with the massive mecha armors, as they prepare to go to war against their enemy the Union.



Speaking of which, the footage also features a number of visually stunning fight scenes between the powerful mechas of the Vanguard and their deadly Union foes. Finally, we get to know Julian Chase (Michael B. Jordan) on a more personal level thanks to a brief moment between the character and his family.



gen:LOCK is scheduled to premiere next week on January 26, and its voice cast included the likes of Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, Kōichi Yamadera, Golshifteh Farahani, and David Tennant





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE