New SSSS.DYNAZENON Promotional Video Teases the Upcoming Anime Project

Studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions released the first PV for the SSSS.DYNAZEON anime project revealing the upcoming cast, music score, and animation.

The first promotional video for Tsuburaya Productions and Tigger's new SSSS.Dynazenon anime project dropped on the official Twitter account for the show. The PV gives us a taste of the main cast's daily lives before whatever giant robot (or a talking head) calls for their help. The video also lists the staff on this project with Graphinica returning from SSSS.Gridman TV anime to help with the 3DCG animation.

The character designs, along with who is playing, who is also released.

Daiki Hamano as Gauma

Junya Enoki as Yomogi Asanaka

Shion Wakayama as Yume Minami

The SSSS.Dynazeon anime is also listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe" that started back in 2018 with the SSSS.Gridman TV anime. All the previously listed studios were also a part of that show. It's unknown if SSSS.Dynazeon is a TV series, like its predecessor, a short OVA series, or maybe a film.

You can catch up on the Gridman Universe with the SSSS.Gridman TV anime which is available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation with English subs. Funimation also has an English dub.

SSSS Gridman story synopsis by Funimation: