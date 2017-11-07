New Trailer And Poster For EUREKA SEVEN HI-EVOLUTION PART 1 Released

ABOUT EUREKA SEVEN

Eureka Seven began in 2005 as an original anime series from Studio Bones. It was directed by Tomoki Kyoda, written by Dai Satō and featured character designs from Shoji Kawamori. Bones developed the series in collaboartion with Bandai Visual. The series takes place in the year 12005 and follows Renton, the fourteen-year-old son of a millitary researched credited with saving the world. Living a mundan life, Renton's world is thrown upside down when a large mecha called the Nirvash type ZERO crashes into his bedroom and a green-haired female pilot named Eureka spills out of the cockpit.

The original anime series consits of 50 episodes which aired from 2005-2006. It premiered in North America on Adult Swim in April 2006. A 24-episode sequel titled Eureka Seven: AO which follows Eureka and Renton's son, was released in April 2012 but was not as well-received as its predecessor. The series has also spawned several light novels, manga and video game adaptations.



EUREKA HI-EVOLUTION SYNOPSIS:

Ten years ago, the major earth-shaking “First Summer of Love” event occurred. Renton, who lost his father during the event, now attends the army school of the United Federation of Predgio Towers located in the border town of Bellforest. Because his late father is still praised, Renton feels something is lacking as he continues with his ordinary, boring days. Then one day, Nirvash, the world's oldest LFO, appears in front of him and a girl named Eureka emerges from the cockpit. This was the beginning of the future of humans and Scub Coral, another intelligent lifeform.



Was this encounter all just a coincidence? Or was it fate? Where will Renton and Eureka's journey end?