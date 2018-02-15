PACIFIC RIM UPRISING's IMAX Trailer Unleashes A Category 6 Kaiju
Pacific Rim: Uprising is a little over a month out and there doesn't seem to be a ton of interest (at least online) in the John Boyega-led sequel. But this latest IMAX trailer for the Steven S. DeKnight-directed feature might just raise Uprising's profile. On second thought, the film clearly requires a greater amount of VFX than most blockbusters and if the VFX studios weren't yet finished, there may have just not been enough footage available to cut an exciting trailer.
The mechs in the first Pacific Rim film had more than they could handle with a Category 5 kaiju. How will this new generation of jaeger pilots combat a Category 6?
With this new footage, has your anticipation level for Pacific Rim: Uprising changed? Let us know in the usual space below.
Star Wars' John Boyega stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous “Kaiju.” Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)—who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.
Pacific Rim Uprising arrives in theaters on March 23.
