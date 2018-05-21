Mecha Headlines Pictures Videos

PLANET WITH TV Anime's ED To Be Provided By Mai Fuchigami

PLANET WITH TV Anime's ED To Be Provided By Mai Fuchigami

Planet With (Puranetto Wizu) is an original Japanese transmedia project that's rolling out a manga written by Satoshi Mizukami and anime produced by J.C. Staff.

MarkJulian | 5/21/2018
Filed Under: "Mecha" Source: Planet With official website
Mai Fuchigami , who also provides the voice of Harumi Kumashiro in the original mech anime, Planet With, will also sing the show's ending theme song.  The anime will premiere this Summer.

Planet With doesn't have many plot details revealed just yet but that's sure to change in the coming weeks as we inch closer to July and the start of the Summer anime season.

Mizukami produced 1,074 storyboards before starting the manga series.

A teaser trailer was released back in March. 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...