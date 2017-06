PLUTO And New PATLABOR Anime Projects Spotted At Animation Festival

ABOUT PLUTO

In a distant future where sentient humanoid robots pass for human, someone or some thing is out to destroy the seven great robots of the world. Europol’s top detective Gesicht is assigned to investigate these mysterious robot serial murders—the only catch is that he himself is one of the seven targets.



ABOUT PATLABOR

In the future, advanced robotics has created heavy robots ("labors") for use in a variety of functions: construction, fire-fighting, military, and more. However, though the robots are only machines, their operators are also only human—and humans sometimes turn to crime. Since a heavy labor unit can be a dangerous weapon, the police of the future are set to fight fire with fire, using advanced patrol labor units, "patlabors." This is the story of the Second Special Vehicles Division, a motley crew of patlabor policemen and women doing their best to fight crime and live a normal life.

Studio GENCO is making major anime waves at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival currently underway in France. First, a poster for aanime adaptation was spotted and then Taro Maki, President of GENCO confirmed that the company is working on a newanime via Twitter. The Patlabor project is apparently titledaccording to the poster.The text on the Patlabor EZY poster provides a series description:Below, we have the Pluto poster as well. Unconfirmed reports state that GENCO is collaboration with Studio MAPPA and that the anime will consist of 8 episodes.