PLUTO And New PATLABOR Anime Projects Spotted At Animation Festival
Studio GENCO is making major anime waves at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival currently underway in France. First, a poster for a Pluto anime adaptation was spotted and then Taro Maki, President of GENCO confirmed that the company is working on a new Patlabor anime via Twitter. The Patlabor project is apparently titled Patlabor EZY according to the poster.
At the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, posters for a Pluto TV anime were spotted, while a new Patlabor anime was confirmed.
The text on the Patlabor EZY poster provides a series description:
"With the rapidly accelerating development of hyper-technology, a humanoid-type machine called "Labor" is being used in every field of industry. However, it has created the new social menace of "Labor" crime. In order to curb such crimes from happening one after another, the Metropolitan Police Department has established a special department. the "Special Vehicle Section No.2". It consists of company of patrol "Labor" known as Patlabor."
Below, we have the Pluto poster as well. Unconfirmed reports state that GENCO is collaboration with Studio MAPPA and that the anime will consist of 8 episodes.
ABOUT PLUTO
In a distant future where sentient humanoid robots pass for human, someone or some thing is out to destroy the seven great robots of the world. Europol’s top detective Gesicht is assigned to investigate these mysterious robot serial murders—the only catch is that he himself is one of the seven targets.
ABOUT PATLABOR
In the future, advanced robotics has created heavy robots ("labors") for use in a variety of functions: construction, fire-fighting, military, and more. However, though the robots are only machines, their operators are also only human—and humans sometimes turn to crime. Since a heavy labor unit can be a dangerous weapon, the police of the future are set to fight fire with fire, using advanced patrol labor units, "patlabors." This is the story of the Second Special Vehicles Division, a motley crew of patlabor policemen and women doing their best to fight crime and live a normal life.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]