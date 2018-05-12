Rooster Teeth Have Dropped The Final Trailer For Their Upcoming Mecha Series GEN:LOCK

Rooster Teeth have released the final trailer for their upcoming mecha, anime-inspired series gen:LOCK - which features David Tennant's Dr. Weller. Hit the jump to check it out...

gen:LOCK is set on a dystopian future Earth in which cultural divisions are solved through fighting in giant, mecha robot armor and follows a diverse team of young pilots. The fourth and final trailer for, creators of RWBY, Rooster Teeth's upcoming animated series

Created by Gray Haddock, it stars a plethora of well-known talents: Maisie Williams (

), David Tennant (

), Dakota Fanning (

The Alienist

), Michael B. Jordan (

), and Kōichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop).

This new trailer sees David Tennant's Dr. Weller pick out some new recruits for the gen:LOCK program, however they must be approved by Monica Rial's Colonel Marin.



Check out the new trailer below:

What do you think of the new trailer? Are you looking forward to gen:LOCK?

gen:LOCK is set to debut on January 26th, 2019.