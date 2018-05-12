Rooster Teeth Have Dropped The Final Trailer For Their Upcoming Mecha Series GEN:LOCK
The fourth and final trailer for, creators of RWBY, Rooster Teeth's upcoming animated series has arrived.
Rooster Teeth have released the final trailer for their upcoming mecha, anime-inspired series gen:LOCK - which features David Tennant's Dr. Weller. Hit the jump to check it out...
gen:LOCK is set on a dystopian future Earth in which cultural divisions are solved through fighting in giant, mecha robot armor and follows a diverse team of young pilots.
Created by Gray Haddock, it stars a plethora of well-known talents: Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones), Dakota Fanning (The Alienist), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed), and Kōichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop).
This new trailer sees David Tennant's Dr. Weller pick out some new recruits for the gen:LOCK program, however they must be approved by Monica Rial's Colonel Marin.
Check out the new trailer below:
What do you think of the new trailer? Are you looking forward to gen:LOCK?
gen:LOCK is set to debut on January 26th, 2019.
