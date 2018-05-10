Rooster Teeth Will Share A Sneak Peek At Their Upcoming GEN:LOCK Series During Its NYCC Panel
A sneak peek at gen:LOCK, an upcoming anime-inspired series from Rooster Teeth, will be shown off at its New York Comic-Con panel.
New York Comic-Con will see the debut of a sneak peek (or possibly the first episode) of Rooster Teeth's upcoming, anime-inspired series gen:LOCK. Check out this new poster. Find out more...
On October 7th the panel will take place in which "Gray G. Haddock will show the most that’s ever been seen of gen:LOCK." The term sneak peek could mean a plethora of things from a trailer to a full episode, and given that the panel will run from 4pm to 5:40pm ET and take place within The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, the latter is entirely possible.
From the makers of RWBY, gen:LOCK will likely top its predecessor with incredible visuals and an even more star-studded cast. Such names as Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones), Dakota Fanning (The Alienist), and Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed), are lending their vocals to the show in lead roles.
Check out Rooster Teeth's tweet (which features a brand new poster) below:
Are you looking forward to gen:LOCK? What did you think of Rooster Teeth's previous series RWBY?
gen:LOCK is set to arrive in January 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]