Rooster Teeth Will Share A Sneak Peek At Their Upcoming GEN:LOCK Series During Its NYCC Panel

New York Comic-Con will see the debut of a sneak peek (or possibly the first episode) of Rooster Teeth's upcoming, anime-inspired series gen:LOCK . Check out this new poster. Find out more...

A sneak peek at gen:LOCK, an upcoming anime-inspired series from Rooster Teeth, will be shown off at its New York Comic-Con panel.

On October 7th the panel will take place in which

The term sneak peek could mean a plethora of things from a trailer to a full episode, and given that the panel will run from 4pm to 5:40pm ET and take place within The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, the latter is entirely possible.

From the makers of

,

will likely top its predecessor with incredible visuals and an even more star-studded cast. Such names as Maisie Williams (

), David Tennant (

,

), Dakota Fanning (

), and Michael B. Jordan (

,

), are lending their vocals to the show in lead roles.

Check out Rooster Teeth's tweet (which features a brand new poster) below:

Are you looking forward to

? What did you think of Rooster Teeth's previous series

?

RWBYgen:LOCKGame of ThronesDoctor WhoJessica JonesThe AlienistBlack PantherCreedgen:LOCKRWBY



