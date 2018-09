Rooster Teeth's GEN:LOCK Adds GAME OF THRONES Actress Maisie Williams To Its Already Star-Studded Cast

Rooster Teeth recently revealed that Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams has been added to the cast of gen:LOCK - their upcoming series. Hit the jump to find out more information...

Excited to announce that @Maisie_Williams joined the voice cast of #genLOCK as mischievous Scottish hacker, Cammie MacCloud! pic.twitter.com/n3DK9pwKJk — Rooster Teeth🐓 (@RoosterTeeth) September 15, 2018

gen:LOCK creator and showrunner Gray G. Haddock announced, during RTX London, that Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams has joined the star-studded cast. This announcement was shortly followed by the series' third teaser - which prominently features Williams' character.The name of Williams' character is “Cammie MacCloud." Haddock explained that Cammie is mischievous Scottish hacker who's full of energy - being gen:LOCK's youngest recruit.The show's creator went on to reminisce on his time working with Williams and had nothing but praise for the British actress:Maisie is yet another in a long line of all-star actors attached to Rooster Teeth's newest animated series. Previously announced names include: David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones, DuckTales), Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther), Dakota Fanning (The Alienist, Twilight saga), Kōichi Yamadera (Cowboy Bebop, Ghost In The Shell), as well as many of Rooster Teeth's own - Lindsay Jones (Ruby Rose in RWBY), Miles Luna (Jaune Arc in RWBY), Blaine Gibson (Nerf in Camp Camp), Haddock himself (Roman Torchwick in RWBY), and Chad James (Boomstick in Death Battle).What do you think of the new addition to the gen:LOCK's cast? Are you a fan of Williams' previous work? You can check out the new teaser below: