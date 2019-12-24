SHINKALION: 2nd Teaser Revealed For The Evangelion Crossover

Hit the jump to check out more new footage to the upcoming crossover between train mecha series Shinkalion and the genre changing series, Evangelion!

Shenkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion has pulled in yet another mechanized protagonist into its repetoire of crossovers, that includes Shinji Ikari from Neon Genesis: Evangelion. Now, it looks like he will be making a retunr to the franchise, later this year. This crossover is releasing in tandem with the new Shinkalion movie; Shenkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion The Movie: Mirai Kara Kita Shinsoku no ALFA-X and also adds to build steam to the new Evangelion movie; Evangelion: 3.0+ 1.0. Make sure to check out the new teaser below!







Excited for the new crossover? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot and the new crossover will be releasing on the same day as the Shinkalion movie on December 27th.

