SHINKALION: New Footage Revealed Of EVANGELION Crossover

Train mecha series, Shinkalion, has released a brand new promo for the awesome Neon Genesis Evangelion crossover. Hit the jump to check it out!

About a year ago, Shinkalion and Neon Genesis Evangelion had an awesome crossover that made many fans want even more. Now, it looks like that wish may be granted. Considering two new films are coming for each franchise, Shinkensen Henkai Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X and Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0, it looks like another team up is on the horizon. Recently, a new promo video was released to tease the crosssover. Using old footage from the past crossover, with new voice work. Check it out below!







It appears that the voices for both series will be making a return, as well. Excited for the new crossover? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! While no release date for the crossover has been set, fans can expect the release sometime in 2020.

