STAR WARS RESISTANCE Executive Producer Teases That The Show Has A Lot In Store For Older Fans

Star Wars Resistance was first revealed to the world last year it was met with very harsh backlash. It's reveal trailer currently holds 152k dislikes versus only 13k likes.



This negative reception seemed to be on-account of the new show's childish nature. Whereas its predecessor's, Star Wars Rebels and especially Star Wars: The Clone Wars, were a tad more mature.



But it seems that Resistance has more to offer than childish antics and older audiences shouldn't give up on it just yet. Its executive producer, Justin Ridge, recently spoke with CinemaBlend and stated there are things coming down the pipeline that fans of all ages should be amped for.

It's exciting, to tell you the truth. I think the show is fun because we're kind of giving a little more of a lighthearted tone. Because I think we definitely want younger audiences to really be into the show, but we definitely don't want to exclude the older fans. We want to stay true to Star Wars and what has come before us. So even though it's lighter in tone and has a little more comedy, we definitely have a lot in store that I think older fans are really going to enjoy.

It's difficult to say just what these things are that should be anticipated by older fans, but it is likely related to the show's overlapping with Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.



What do you think of the producer's comment? How would you like to see Star Wars Resistance crossover with the film saga?

Star Wars Resistance airs on Sundays on Disney Channel.