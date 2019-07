Toonami Has Released An Exciting, New Trailer For Rooster Teeth's GEN:LOCK Anime Series

gen:LOCK will be coming to Toonami on August 3rd. Ahead of this debut, Toonami has released a new, promotional trailer for the Rooster Teeth anime. Check it out...

It was announced, earlier this month, that gen:LOCK will be coming to Adult Swim and Toonami soon.gen:LOCK is a mecha series from Rooster Teeth, the creators of RWBY. It'll be one of the few American-made anime series to be made available on Toonami. Ahead of its debut on the platform, on August 3rd, Toonamian action-packed trailer for the series.The popular anime series stars Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, David Tennant, Koichi Yamadera, Monica Rial, Asia Kate Dillon, and Golshifteh Farahani. Its premise involves an organised group of pilots participating in massive mecha warfare.Check out the Toonami trailer below: