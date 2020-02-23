TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY Anime Series First Official Trailer Released
A collaboration between Netflix, Hasbro, and Rooster Teeth; Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege is an upcoming CG anime series based on the popular toyline from the 1980s — that has since been adapted into a plethora of cartoons and movies.
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege is an upcoming CG anime series from the creators of RWBY and gen:LOCK in collaboration with Netflix and Hasbro.
This serves as one of our first examples of Netflix's new anime banner. Rooster Teeth are known for RWBY and gen:LOCK. George Krstic (Megas XLR), Gavin Hignight (Transformers: Cyberverse) and Brandon Easton (Transformers: Rescue Bots) serve as writers while FJ DeSanto acts as showrunner.
Currently, there's no known release date or window beyond the year 2020. During New York Toy Fair 2020, the first official trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege was released along with an official synopsis — both of which you can check out below (via Toonado):
"In the midst of ongoing war on Cybertron, forces of good and evil clash as they search for the source of their power: the Allspark. This may not be the life they imagined, but it's a life worth fighting for. Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege is coming soon, only on Netflix."
