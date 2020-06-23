TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE Release Date Officially Announced For Netflix Series

After months of production and a long delay, Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege , has officially set its release date on Netflix. Hit the jump for more info on the official announcement!

Beginning as a toy line by the toy company Takara, the Transformers owned their namesake and changed from just robots that became cars, a sprawling storyline about warring factions, and the preservation of freedom and humanity. The franchise has been immortalized through toy lines, animation, comic books, manga, video games, and live-action movies.

As the films began to take less precedence, the toy company Hasbro, decided it was time to take the franchise back to its roots. The War For Cybertron trilogy toyline saw the heroic Autobots and devious Decepticons taken back to their cybertronian forms and fighting their endless battle, during the last days of Cybertron.

The success of the new toyline and storyline saw new iterations of these characters as they made their way to Earth, in the Earthrise line. From this point, it was decided to bring it all full circle and reintroduce the franchise to the animated medium with a brand new series titled Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege.

The new series, which follows the story from the Siege toyline, is developed by Polygon Pictures and Rooster Teeth and has been revving their engines for a Netflix release. While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed production down for a bit, the production is back on track with a new release date!

As the series heads towards a summer release, this will no doubt spark a new era for the Transformers franchise. Make sure to check out the promo for the series, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms.



In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots, thus “unifying” Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege will premiere, on Netflix, on July 30th!