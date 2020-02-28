TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY Voice Cast, Autobots, & Decepticons Revealed
Revealed during New York Toy Fair 2020, Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege is the first of three arcs that will be coming to Netflix from 2020 onward as a part of the streaming service's new anime initiative. RWBY and gen:LOCK's Rooster Teeth produces while Polygon Pictures handles the animation.
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege comes to Netflix later this year as a part of its new anime initiative. Hit the jump to check out the series' full voice cast.
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege will include of six episodes of roughly 22-minute length. Currently, we don't know a precise release date for the anime series but an official trailer did release just a couple of days ago — which you can check out below.
Now the series' full voice cast has been officially released. It seems that there's a lot of talent from the likes of Transformers: Combiner Wars and Transformers: Cyberverse. Peter Cullen and Frank Welker, the usual voices of Optimus Prime and Megatron, aren't present on the list.
As well as the full voice cast, the list also reveals all of the voiced autobots and decepticons that will feature in the first arc of the series. Check out the list below (via Toonado):
Jake Foushee as Optimus Prime
Jason Marnocha as Megatron
Linsay Rousseau as Elita-1
Joe Zieja as Bumblebee
Frank Todaro as Starscream
Rafael Goldstein as Ratchet
Keith Silverstein as Jetfire
Todd Haberkorn as Shockwave, Red Alert
Edward Bosco as Ultra Magnus, Soundwave
Bill Rogers as Wheeljack
Sophia Isabella as Arcee
Brook Chalmers as Impactor
Shawn Hawkins as Mirage
Kaiser Johnson as Ironhide
Miles Luna as Teletraan I, Cliffjumper
Mark Whitten as Sideswipe, Skywarp
TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY: SIEGE begins in the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots, thus “unifying” Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege comes to Netflix in 2020.
