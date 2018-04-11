Sign In
VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Funko Pop! Bobblehead Line Officially Revealed
Nebula
11/4/2018
Mecha
With Netflix's hit series
Voltron: Legendary Defender
coming to an end soon, it's about time that Funko give it a Pop! makeover. We knew they were coming thanks to
a previous leak
but; Funko have now
officially unveiled their full lineup
of Pop! bobbleheads based on the popular animated series.
Legendary Defender
is reboot of the
Voltron
franchise - particularly the Japanese anime series
Beast King GoLion
. The setting is a science-fiction universe where planetary energy called "quintessence" can be used to power vehicles and magic. The series follows the adventures of the Paladins of Voltron who must learn to work together to form the giant robot Voltron and use it to defeat the evil Galra Empire.
The main lot of Paladins are the focus of Funko's Pop! line, as well as the
Voltron
mecha itelf. There are actually two Pop! Voltrons in this new line - one being a stylish, metallic version. A Voltron Pop! has been around for quite some time, but that one is based on the old series while this newly announced line up is based on the modern Netflix series.
Check out the Pop! bobbleheads below:
What do you think of Funko's
Voltron: Legendary Defender
line? Which Pop! most peaks your interest?
Voltron: Legendary Defender
is available to stream on Netflix.
