VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Funko Pop! Bobblehead Line Officially Revealed

Funko recently revealed their line of Pop! bobbleheads based on the popular Netflix Voltron reboot: Voltron: Legendary Defender . Hit the jump to check it out...

a previous leak but; Funko have now officially unveiled their full lineup of Pop! bobbleheads based on the popular animated series.



Legendary Defender is reboot of the Voltron franchise - particularly the Japanese anime series Beast King GoLion. The setting is a science-fiction universe where planetary energy called "quintessence" can be used to power vehicles and magic. The series follows the adventures of the Paladins of Voltron who must learn to work together to form the giant robot Voltron and use it to defeat the evil Galra Empire.



The main lot of Paladins are the focus of Funko's Pop! line, as well as the Voltron mecha itelf. There are actually two Pop! Voltrons in this new line - one being a stylish, metallic version. A Voltron Pop! has been around for quite some time, but that one is based on the old series while this newly announced line up is based on the modern Netflix series.



What do you think of Funko's Voltron: Legendary Defender line? Which Pop! most peaks your interest?