VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Gets A New Trailer As Its Eighth Season Debuts On Netflix
The time has come to bid farewell to one of Netflix's most acclaimed animated series. The final season of Voltron: Legendary Defender has now debuted on the streaming service and, if this brand new trailer is anything to go by, will see the anime reboot go out with an epic and almighty roar.
The end of Voltron: Legendary Defender is upon us. This new trailer for the final season promises that the show will go out as it lived: chock-full of sweet mecha action. Check it out...
The climactic season will see the Paladins amid one final battle and, though it's unfortunate that the series has met its end, it looks like it'll go out as it lived: dramatic, beautiful, and chock-full of sweet mecha action.
Check out the trailer below:
What do you think of the trailer? Are you looking forward to the final season?
Voltron: Legendary Defender is available to stream on Netflix.
