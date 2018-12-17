VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Gets A New Trailer As Its Eighth Season Debuts On Netflix

The end of Voltron: Legendary Defender is upon us. This new trailer for the final season promises that the show will go out as it lived: chock-full of sweet mecha action. Check it out...

The climactic season will see the Paladins amid one final battle and, though it's unfortunate that the series has met its end, it looks like it'll go out as it lived: dramatic, beautiful, and chock-full of sweet mecha action.



