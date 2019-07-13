 VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Showrunner Joaquim Dos Santos Shares Awesome X-MEN: ANIMATED SERIES Artwork
Joaquim Dos Santos, known for his work on The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender, recently released some artwork based on the popular X-Men animated series of the 90s.

The creators of the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series are reportedly looking to approach Disney in hopes of a revival. If you're unfamiliar, the popular superhero cartoon began in the early 90s and lasted until '97.

Recently, the showrunner of such popular series as The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender released some artwork that reimagines the afformentioned X-Men animated series (via Toonado). With the rumours of a revival doing the rounds, one can only assume that Joaquim Dos Santos is putting his name forward in hopes that he'll get to have something to do with it.

Dos Santos would certainly be a qualified showrunner given his prior work. Though, he'll most likely be too caught up directing the sequel to, last year's Academy Award-winning animated film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse to give any supposed revival the time of day.

Nevertheless, below you can check out Dos Santos' artwork. It features the characters of Jubilee and Forge, as his tweet explains: “Forge takes aim, Jubilee looks on in shock."
