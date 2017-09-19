First VOLTRON Season 4 Trailer Shows The Paladins Going On The Offensive Against Prince Lotor

The first footage from Voltron season 4 is here and it has the Voltron paladins intent on gathering their allies and taking the fight to Lotor.

The Voltron paladins have formed a Coalition and they'll be taking the fight directly to Lotor and the rest of the Galra empire. But it seems there will be some conflict to work out on both sides of the battle before the two forces take to the battle field. Keith makes a controversial decision with Shiro now back on the team that leads to tension while Lotor will have to deal with the fact that King Zarkon has awakened.



Check out the footage belows and be sure to check back next month to find out what's revealed about the upcoming season during the show's NYCC panel on October 7.



Earlier this year, Netflix and Dreamworks Animation made the decision to split the current batch of episodes in two, with season 3 consisting of 7 epsiodes and the forthcoming season 4 containing 6. The first and second seasons both consisted of 13 episodes so the decision to split the next batch of 13 episodes into two parts has some fans wondering if seson 4 will be the finale.





The fourth season of Voltron lands on Netflix October 13th! Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!

