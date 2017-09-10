New VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Season 4 Clip Sees Prince Lotor Reveal A Portion Of His Master Plan

It seems King Alfor's plan to close the inter-dimensional rift between realities didn't 100% work as the portal is "sealed" but not closed. With his new ship and pure quintessence, Lotor and his general femme fatales return to Planet Daibazaal with intentions to mine more pure quintessence from the portal. But what will Lotor be using it for? It seems that part of his plan will remain a mystery until the new season premieres on October 13 on Netflix.

With Shiro back at the Castleship, Keith makes a choice that causes a rift between him and Team Voltron. As Allura and team focus on building the Voltron Coalition, Prince Lotor’s plans start to take shape.