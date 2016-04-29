New VOLTRON Season 2 Trailer Released
We haven't had a new glimpse at Voltron: Legendary Defender's season 2 since last October's New York Comic-Con trailer but Netflix and Dreamworks rectified that problem earlier this morning. We're just 15 days out from the start of season 2 and it's anyone's guess as to how the second season will play out.
Netflix has released a new trailer for season 2 of their highly acclaimed reinvention of the '80s Voltron cartoon. Will Shiro meet the same fate as Sven from the 80's cartoon?
Will the show follow the same course as the original cartoon and see Princess Allura suit up and take control of one of the lions?
Our only glimpses of the show thus far certainly would like us to believe that will be the case. However, the showrunners have previously used fan expectations for some clever misdirection so it's probably not a good idea to take the trailer at face value.
Also, the season premiere was screened at NYCC so be wary of spoilers floating around social media.
Netflix will stream another batch of 11 episodes on January 20.
Team Voltron has been scattered throughout the universe in the aftermath of a perilous battle with Zarkon, Haggar and the evil Galra Empire. Working to bring the lions back together to form Voltron again, the Paladins' plan to defeat the Galra once and for all takes them across the universe in search of new worlds and unexpected allies. Find out if their plot to take down Zarkon succeeds when Season 2 of DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender premieres on Netflix January 20, 2017.
Voltron, was an American cartoon which premiered in 1985. It utilized footage from the 1981 Japanese anime series Hyaku Jūō Goraion (Beast King GoLion). The two shows have vastly different storylines but share the same battle footage (similar to how Power Rangers repackages Sūpā Sentai Shirīzu (the Super Sentai Series). The second season of Voltron, which forms the giant robot from vehicles instead of Lions, uses footage from Kikō Kantai Dairagā Fifutīn (Armored Fleet Dairugger XV). Dreamworks Animation purchased the rights to Voltron in 2012 and the animated Netflix series was announced in April 2016. Lauren Montgomery (Superman: Doomsday, Green Lantern: First Flight) and Joaquim Dos Santos (Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Last Airbender) serve as showrunners.
