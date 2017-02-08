Prince Lotor Reigns Supreme In The Latest VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Season 3 Trailer
Prince Lotor might prove a more deadly adversary than his father, King Zarkon and to make matters worse, the paladins can't form Voltron with Shiro MIA. Check out the final trailer for Voltron: Legendary Defender's 7-episode season 3, which hits Netflix this Friday, August 4 at Midnight.
Ahead of the season 3 premiere on Friday, Netflix and Dreamworks have released a dazzling new trailer for Voltron: Legendary Defender.
There's certainly a lot of mystery to unravel, which has some fans worried that season 3 has been condensed to 7 episodes- essentially half of season 2. Luckily, season 4 will be right around the corner as its been confirmed to premiere in October.
Prince Lotor rallies support from the Galra empire in wake of Zarkon's defeat. With an unpredictable new enemy on the horizon, the galaxy desperately needs Voltron. But the paladins struggle to find their bearings without Shiro. Can they come together in time to fight Lotor? All new episodes arrive on Netflix August 4th!
