Prince Lotor Reigns Supreme In The Latest VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Season 3 Trailer

Prince Lotor might prove a more deadly adversary than his father, King Zarkon and to make matters worse, the paladins can't form Voltron with Shiro MIA. Check out the final trailer for Voltron: Legendary Defender's 7-episode season 3, which hits Netflix this Friday, August 4 at Midnight.



There's certainly a lot of mystery to unravel, which has some fans worried that season 3 has been condensed to 7 episodes- essentially half of season 2. Luckily, season 4 will be right around the corner as its been confirmed to premiere in October.





