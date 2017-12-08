VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Reveals Zarkon's Time As A Paladin In This New Clip

Season 3 of Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender premiered last Friday and if you've put off watching, this clip might change your mind.

If you've watched season 2 of Voltron: Legendary Defender then you're well aware that the witch, Hagar is actually SPOILER:[ Altaen ] . And in this clip from season 3, you get just a small glimpse at her back history with Zarkon and the original Paladins. It seems she and Zarkon were not always the evil dictators they're portrayed as in the show's first two seasons. However, exposure to

SPOILER:[

quintessence and their over eager quest for scientific advancement

]

has resulted in some drastic physcological changes in their behavior and logic.

Coran narrates the complicated history behind Zarkon and the original paladins of Voltron. At what point did Zarkon become an evil emperor? Why does he need Voltron? Learn more about the legend of Voltron in Season 3. Only on Netflix.