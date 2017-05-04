VOLTRON LEGENDARY DEFENDER Season 3 Coming Later In 2017.
Those at WonderCon got a special announcement last saturday as Joaquim Dos Santos announced that Voltron: Legendary Defender will get a third season later this year.
That wasn't the only news that fans of the franchise got to hear at the panel. Guests on the panel also announced that season 3's antagonist will indeed be Prince Lotor!
This is a short turnaround for Voltron: Legendary Defender as its second season only recently launched back in January with the first premiering only last june. Season's 1 & 2 are currently being streamed on Netflix, so be sure to check those out if you are a fan of Voltron!
The show also features a great Voice cast! The cast includes
Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) as Keith
Jeremy Shada (Adventure Time) as Lance
Bex Taylor-Klaus (Arrow) as Pidge
Josh Keaton (Green Lantern: The Animated Series) as Shiro (formerly "Sven")
Tyler Labine (Tucker and Dale vs. Evil) as Hunk
Kimberly Brooks (Mass Effect) as Princess Allura
Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords) as Coran
Neil Kaplan (Transformers: Robots in Disguise) as King Zarkon
Studio Mir animated the first season of Voltron: Legendary Defender.
About Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 2:
Team Voltron has been scattered throughout the universe in the aftermath of a perilous battle with Zarkon, Haggar and the evil Galra Empire. Working to bring the lions back together to form Voltron again, the Paladins' plan to defeat the Galra once and for all takes them across the universe in search of new worlds and unexpected allies.
