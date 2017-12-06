VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Season 3 Trailer Leaks
An international trailer/TV spot has made its way onto YouTube, revealing that season 3 of Netflix and Dreamworks TV's Voltron: Legendary Defender will premiere on August 4. The footage has fans extremely alarmed because at the 0:29 mark, it appears to show Lance in the Black Lion.
A third season of Voltron: Legendary Defender was confirmed earlier this year and thanks to a leaked trailer, we now know when it premieres.
In the original Voltron animated series Shiro's character was known as Sven and was quickly killed off, opening the door for Lance to become the leader of the Voltron force and for Princess Allura to get her own lion. So far, the show's writers have toyed with fan expectations based on what happened in the original series but have yet to actually push Shiro aside in favor of Lance.
Prince Loto arrives at a time when Shiro is missing and the Voltron team becomes unable to form the giant robot.
ABOUT VOLTRON
Voltron, was an American cartoon which premiered in 1985. It utilized footage from the 1981 Japanese anime series Hyaku Jūō Goraion (Beast King GoLion). The two shows have vastly different storylines but share the same battle footage (similar to how Power Rangers repackages Sūpā Sentai Shirīzu (the Super Sentai Series). The second season of Voltron, which forms the giant robot from vehicles instead of Lions, uses footage from Kikō Kantai Dairagā Fifutīn (Armored Fleet Dairugger XV).
Dreamworks Animation purchased the rights to Voltron in 2012 and the animated Netflix series was announced in April 2016. Lauren Montgomery (Superman: Doomsday, Green Lantern: First Flight) and Joaquim Dos Santos (Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Last Airbender) serve as showrunners.
