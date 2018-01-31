VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Season 5 Release Date Revealed

Over on the show's Facebook page, this exact same post says "All Episodes Now Streaming On Netflix." However, the Instagram post says "All New Episodes March 2." It looks like the wrong image may have been posted to Instagram.We expect the Instagram post to be deleted soon but news of the show's March 2 return has already spread through the fandom.The question now is how many episodes will season 5 consist of? Season 1 contained 11 episodes while season 2 ran for 13 episodes. However, Dreamworks and Netflix made the decision to shorten the episode count for season 3 (7 episodes) and season 4 (6 episodes). The logic was that a shortened episode count would shorten the time between seasons.Season 1 debuted in June 2016 while Season 2 followed in January 2017, giving a time span of 6 months. However, season 3 debuted in August 2017 and season 4 followed just 2 months later in October 2017. With 5 months passing between season 5's premiere, perhaps the show has returned to lengthier seasons?