VOLTRON: LEGENDARY DEFENDER Season 5 Release Date Revealed
The Voltron Instagram page may have inadvertently spoiled when season 5 of the Netflix animated series will premiere.
An inadvertent post on Voltron's official Instagram account has revealed that season 5 will premiere this March. Will it be a shortened season or a full run of episodes?
We've included a screenshot of the Instagram post rather than an embed. Why? Look in the bottom right corner?
Over on the show's Facebook page, this exact same post says "All Episodes Now Streaming On Netflix." However, the Instagram post says "All New Episodes March 2." It looks like the wrong image may have been posted to Instagram.
We expect the Instagram post to be deleted soon but news of the show's March 2 return has already spread through the fandom.
The question now is how many episodes will season 5 consist of? Season 1 contained 11 episodes while season 2 ran for 13 episodes. However, Dreamworks and Netflix made the decision to shorten the episode count for season 3 (7 episodes) and season 4 (6 episodes). The logic was that a shortened episode count would shorten the time between seasons.
Season 1 debuted in June 2016 while Season 2 followed in January 2017, giving a time span of 6 months. However, season 3 debuted in August 2017 and season 4 followed just 2 months later in October 2017. With 5 months passing between season 5's premiere, perhaps the show has returned to lengthier seasons?
