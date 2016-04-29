VOLTRON Producers Drop Hints For Season 2

Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery, executive producers of Netflix and Dreamwork Animation's Voltron: Legendary Defender spill the beans on the show's rapidly approaching second season.

In 11 days, another round of episodes for Voltron: Legendary Defender will debut on Netflix. What exactly's is in store for Shiro, Ketih, Lance, Pidge and Hunk in their sophomore season? Executive producers Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery give some intriguing answers to Entertainment Weekly.



In terms of the big reveal that Zarkon was actually the original Black Paladin, it seems that discovery will have resounding effect on both Shiro, the other Paladins and surprisingly Zarkon. "It speaks to the bigger picture, that there was a much bigger aspect to Voltron before our guys got involved," teased Dos Santons. He added, "We obviously hinted at it and talked about it through Allura. All that stuff plays out in a much bigger, broader, and a much more in-depth way than we were able to do in the first season." Lauren Montgomery added, "And just having a dynamic where you have two characters that are both linked to this one lion and ultimately, what does that mean for them? Does one person have a stronger link to this lion than the other? It’s an interesting problem that has to be solved."



Interestingly, Dos Santos posed his own question for fans to ponder as we wait for the new season to drop. "I will say, if I’m putting my fan hat on, why is the Black Lion still reacting to Zarkon if he’s the bad guy? There’s questions that you got to get to ask yourself and hope to get a little insight into as we move forward in the season." Not to be outdone with leaving tantalizing for crumbs for fans to snack on, Montogomery stated, "[Zarkon] getting close to the Black Lion again fuels him to take his offense directly to the Paladins. He’s gotten a good taste of that lion, and he wants it back."



While Dos Santos' tease is more head-scratching, it definitely sounds as if Montgomery is hinting that Prince Lotor will be making an appearance in the upcoming season, possibly looking to overthrow Zarkon and take the Galra Empire for himself. While Lotor didn't appear in the first season, there were definitely signs of dissension and different factions within the Galra ranks.



Voltron: Legendary Defender season 2 premieres on Netflix on Jan. 20.

