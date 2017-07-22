VOLTRON: THE LEGENDARY DEFENDER Showrunners Preview Where The Team Starts In Season 3
Will the other Voltron Palladins immediately look to Keith to assume a leadership role in Shiro's absence? Co-showrunner Lauren Montgomery teases, "It’s rough up front because you have this character who holds them together. Everyone knew they could depend on him so they all felt like a certain element of like safety in that team because he was there.
EPs Joaquim Dos Santos & Lauren Montgomery on whether Sven/Shiro being MIA means Keith immediately steps up and takes over the Black Lion?
And the second you take him out everyone feels vulnerable, they don’t feel like there’s any one person they can count on, so they’re each going to step up in a way to fill that void and just move forward as characters and kind of leave a little bit of the goofy shenanigans behind and take things a little more seriously."
Her fellow co-showrunner Joaquim Dos Santos adds, "Things definitely take a turn. I think even in [the season 3 premiere] episode you see Hunk actually has fighting prowess now. He’s doing things that old Hunk would have just vomited all over the inside of the lion cockpit before.
So they’re all taking a step up. For me, seeing a character like Lance do that is really cool. A lot of people will say “Lance is kind of like the goof ball and nobody really takes him seriously” but you’ll start taking Lance seriously. You’ll start seeing these characters in other lights."
Voltron: The Legendary Defender season 3 hits Netflix on August 4. While it's only seven episodes (Season 1 conisted of 11 eps, while season 2 contained 13) a fourth season will arrive a lot sooner than usual, dropping on Netflix just two months later in October. At the SDCC, a special poster for the series was given out to panel attendees that will actually link up with a second poster that will be distributed at NYCC this fall.
