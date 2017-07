VOLTRON: THE LEGENDARY DEFENDER Showrunners Preview Where The Team Starts In Season 3

EPs Joaquim Dos Santos & Lauren Montgomery on whether Sven/Shiro being MIA means Keith immediately steps up and takes over the Black Lion?

Look at this poster they are giving out too !! #SDCC2017 #Voltron pic.twitter.com/rVAod2mFtS — synne @ SDCC (@synnesai) July 20, 2017

On July 24th, Seasons 1 & 2 of DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender will be available for download on a number of stores including iTunes! — Voltron (@Voltron) July 20, 2017

Will the other Voltron Palladins immediately look to Keith to assume a leadership role in Shiro's absence? Co-showrunner Lauren Montgomery teases, "."Her fellow co-showrunner Joaquim Dos Santos adds, "Voltron: The Legendary Defender season 3 hits Netflix on August 4. While it's only seven episodes (Season 1 conisted of 11 eps, while season 2 contained 13) a fourth season will arrive a lot sooner than usual, dropping on Netflix just two months later in October. At the SDCC, a special poster for the series was given out to panel attendees that will actually link up with a second poster that will be distributed at NYCC this fall.