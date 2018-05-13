The New ZOIDS TV Anime From Studio OLM Premiere's This July
If there's a new Zoids anime coming, you know that a Liger will be at the heart of it. In keeping with the tradition established in Chaotic Century, New Century Zero, Zoids Fuzors and Zoids: Genesis. However, unlike past iterations of the series, the Zoids pilots in Zoids Wilds will be setting on top of their mechanical partners, not inside a cockpit.
The new Zoids TV anime is titled Zoids Wild, and it will premiere this July and air on Saturdays in Japan as confirmed in this new preview teaser trailer.
Earlier in February, a special press conference was held in Japan to announce the first new Zoids project in 12 years. The main character in the series is named Arashi, and he rides the Wild Liger. According to the teaser trailer above, the new series will premiere on July 7.
