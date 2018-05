The New ZOIDS TV Anime From Studio OLM Premiere's This July

If there's a new Zoids anime coming, you know that a Liger will be at the heart of it. In keeping with the tradition established in Chaotic Century, New Century Zero, Zoids Fuzors and Zoids: Genesis. However, unlike past iterations of the series, the Zoids pilots in Zoids Wilds will be setting on top of their mechanical partners, not inside a cockpit.Earlier in February, a special press conference was held in Japan to announce the first new Zoids project in 12 years . The main character in the series is named Arashi, and he rides the Wild Liger. According to the teaser trailer above, the new series will premiere on July 7.