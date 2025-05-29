ALL OF US ARE DEAD Season 2 Reportedly Begins Filming This Summer

After a long period of silence, there's finally news about the return of Netflix's All of Us Are Dead, the hit series based on the South Korean webtoon Now at Our School (지금 우리 학교는) by Joo Dong-geun. According to What's On Netflix, production for Season 2 is officially slated to kick off this summer.

Premiering in January 2022, All of Us Are Dead rapidly became one of Netflix’s biggest Korean drama hits, second only to Squid Game. Although the series was swiftly renewed for a second season, updates on its progress have been few and far between. However, new reports now confirm that filming for Season 2 is scheduled to run from August through December 2025.

The delay might be due to the fact that season 1 largely covered the entirety of the webtoon's story so season 2 will be venturing into uncharted territory.

Cast members expected to return for season 2 are Park Ji-hu as Nam On-jo, Yoon Chan-young as Lee Cheong-san, Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra, and Lomon (Park Solomon) as Lee Su-hyeok.

With the series now venturing beyond the storyline of the original webtoon, it's very likely that Season 2 will introduce a fresh cast of characters. This shift suggests the narrative will expand beyond the confines of Hyosan High School, exploring new settings and perspectives as the outbreak's aftermath unfolds.

At its core, All of Us Are Dead presents a straightforward premise: a sudden, ferocious zombie outbreak traps students inside a high school, forcing them into a desperate fight for survival. But what sets the series apart is its focus on teenagers rather than the typical adult-centric narrative seen in most zombie dramas.

This shift in perspective brings a raw, emotional intensity to the story, as the characters grapple not only with life-or-death situations but also with the very real, very relatable challenges of adolescence.

The show seamlessly blends classic high school dynamics—bullying, first crushes, peer pressure, and academic stress—into the chaos of the apocalypse. These personal struggles amplify the emotional stakes, making every loss and decision feel that much more impactful.

Adding to the tension, the zombies in All of Us Are Dead are anything but slow or predictable. They’re fast, aggressive, and unnervingly agile—immune to pain and relentless in their pursuit. This results in fast-paced, heart-pounding action scenes that keep viewers on edge.

Later in the season, the introduction of “Hambies”—asymptomatic zombies who retain their consciousness and memories—brings a compelling new layer to the narrative. It challenges the black-and-white perception of infection and survival, raising questions about identity, humanity, and moral ambiguity.

From its breakneck opening to its emotionally charged climax, All of Us Are Dead delivers a gripping mix of horror, heart, and high school drama that breathes new life into the zombie genre.