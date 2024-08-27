DANDADAN Anime Series Reveals Voice Cast For English Dub

With the premiere of Dandadan just weeks away, the cast that will provide the English dubs of the upcoming anime series has been revealed. As revealed at Anime NYC this past weekend, the English cast for Dandadan features some major stars, including Abby Trott (Demon Slayer), AJ Beckles (Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War), and more.

Check out the English Dub cast for Dandadan below, including some of their previous work.

Momo - Abby Trott (Nezuko in Demon Slayer, Yoh in Shaman King, Machi in Hunter x Hunter)

Okarun - AJ Beckles (Gremmy in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Hop in Pokemon Journey)

Seiko - Kari Wahlgren (Harley Quinn in Gotham Knights, Goddess Rhongomyniad in Fate/Grand Order)

Aira - Lisa Reimold (Falin in Delicious in Dungeon, Guinevere in The Seven Deadly Sins)

Jiji - Aleks Le (Jinwoo Sung in Solo Leveling, Lancelot in The Seven Deadly Sins)

Turbo Granny - Barbara Goodson (Chiyo in Naruto, Marle in Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Serpoians - Ben Diskin (Aran Hekiru in Go Go Loser Rangers, Ban in The Seven Deadly Sins, Agumon in Digimon)

Just Announced at Anime NYC! 🎉



The English voice cast for #DANDADAN is bringing the energy you’ve been waiting for!



🔮 Seiko: @KariWahlgren

⚡ Aira: @LisaReimold

🔥 Jiji: @AleksLeVO

💨 Turbo Granny: Barbara Goodson

🪐 Serpoians: @BenjaminDiskin pic.twitter.com/hn0iA7vQ7j — DAN DA DAN Anime EN (@animeDANDADANen) August 24, 2024

"I’m having an absolute blast playing Seiko! The show is exciting, hilarious, and non-stop fun. And the cast is wonderful. I can’t wait for the premiere!" said Kari Wahlgren.

“I still can’t believe I get to be part of such a cool project and work off of the dynamic performance of Ayane Sakura!" added Lisa Reimold. "All of us are really putting in our all to make this show incredible, so I know you’re definitely in good hands with Abby and AJ as Momo and Okarun in the dub.“

Produced by Science Saru, the Dandadan anime series is set to debut globally on October 3rd. It will be streamed on both Netflix and Crunchyroll. The English dub actually premiered at Anime NYC this past weekend, giving fans an early look at the series.

Directed by Fuga Yamashiro is directed with scripts written by Hiroshi Seku, Dandadan is an adaptation of the manga written by Yukinobu Tatsu. The manga and anime are heavy on supernatural and paranormal themes as the story follows two high schoolers — one who believes in ghosts, but not aliens and another who believes in aliens but not ghosts. As they attempt to prove to each other that what they believe is real, they each encounter paranormal activities that result in the two of them obtaining powers.

The official synopsis reads:

This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist. To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

For those who just can't wait for the series to premiere in October, there will be a theatrical screening of the first three episodes, titled Dandadan: First Encounter. It will arrive in theaters across North America on September 13th.