MY HERO ACADEMIA, ONE PIECE FILM: RED And More Anime Titles Coming To Netflix In 2024

Anime Japan 2024 kicked off this week and Netflix dropped some exciting announcements. The streaming service, which is already home to a robust catalog of anime shows and movies, will add to its collection in the coming weeks and months.

Popular series and films like My Hero Academia (Seasons 1-4), BlackClover (Seasons 1-4), One Piece Film: Red, and more are set to hit the service before the end of the year. Some of them will even be available as early as next week.

📣Get ready to binge on these must-watch titles coming to even more regions on Netflix by the end of 2024!



💚 My Hero Academia S1-4

❤️ ONE PIECE FILM RED

💞 SPY x FAMILY S1

🧡 Haikyu!! S1-4

🖤 Black Clover S1-4

💙 JUJUTSU KAISEN S1 pic.twitter.com/Xtm4K8jz8a — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 22, 2024

While the official Netflix Anime account only shared the arrival of six anime titles, Netflix Geeked provided actual release dates for them.

Haikyu!! Season 1 will arrive on March 25th followed by Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts and Haikyu!! The Movie: Talent and Sense just a few days later on April 1st. Haikyu!! Season 2, Haikyu!! Karasuno High School vs Shiratorizawa Academy, and Haikyu!! To the Top are slated to hit the service later this year.

SPRING INTO THE SEASON OF HAIKYU!! on Netflix



SEASON 1 is coming March 25th BATTLE OF CONCEPTS and TALENT AND SENSE is coming April 1st

SEASON 2, KARASUNO HIGH SCHOOL VS SHIRATORIZAWA ACADEMY, and HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP are coming in 2024 pic.twitter.com/fRpv8dLfsT — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 22, 2024

Also coming to Netflix on March 25th are My Hero Academia Seasons 1-4 and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. One of the more well-known and popular anime series, My Hero Academia follows Izuku, a normal kid living in a world where most of the population has a super-powered "quirk."

MARK YOUR CALENDARS for March 25th - because MY HERO ACADEMIA: SEASONS 1-4 and TWO HEROES are coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/0qSQdLbWnQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 22, 2024

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

If you're looking for something to watch now, Yu Yu Hakusho Seasons 1 and 2 are both streaming on Netflix. Seasons 3 and 4 will drop on April 15.

ready your sails for ONE PIECE FILM: RED - coming to Netflix on April 1st pic.twitter.com/xpGPFItjf1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 22, 2024

Also coming in April are One Piece Film: Red (April 1st), Black Clover Season 1 (April 1), and Mob Psycho 100 Seasons 1 and 2 (April 15).

Black Clover Seasons 2-4 are coming in 2024 as well, along with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie are coming in 2024.

it's a summer of BLACK CLOVER on Netflix.



SEASON 1 is coming April 1st

SEASONS 2-4 are coming in 2024 pic.twitter.com/xyfFX7zuak — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 22, 2024

Netflix has become a major player in the anime space with recently released hits like Delicious in Dungeon, Castlevania, Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of The Apocalypse, and numerous others. One Piece has proven incredibly popular, especially following the live-action adaptation that was released last year. Now there's even more for fans to look forward to!