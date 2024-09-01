Netflix's TERMINATOR ZERO Anime Series Is Officially "Certified Fresh" On Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's TERMINATOR ZERO Anime Series Is Officially &quot;Certified Fresh&quot; On Rotten Tomatoes

Terminator Zero, which premiered on Netflix last week, is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Check out what the critics say about Mattson Tomlin and Production I.G's new anime series.

News
By MattIsForReal - Sep 01, 2024 09:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix

Mattson Tomlin and Production I.G's Terminator Zero made its debut on Netflix last week and while initial reviews were positive, the anime series is now officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

With a total of 23 reviews as of this writing, Terminator Zero sits at a near-perfect 96% on the review aggregator website. General audiences seem to love it as well. The recently implemented Popcornmeteris at 81%.

"Shedding the skin of past Terminator incarnations to tell a sophisticated sci-fi saga of its own, this visceral anime proves its mettle," the critics' consensus reads.

We had an idea that Terminator Zero would be on its way to a Certified Fresh rating based on early first reviews of the anime series. Critics praised the show's ability to take classic Terminator themes and find new ways to explore them. And while the action is top-notch, it's the series' ability to really make you think with your brain that will keep you intrigued.

Developed in collaboration between Skydance Television and Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell, Kaiju No. 8), Terminator Zero is a new story set within the Terminator film universe. The series was created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin and directed by Masashi Kudo.

The series is set in the same universe as the Terminator film franchise, but moves the story to Japan where we meet an entirely new cast of characters. At the center of the story is Malcolm Lee, a genius computer programmer and father of three who is responsible for creating a secret artificial intelligence that he believes will be humanity's last hope. The synopsis reads:

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children.

While the Certified Fresh rating is obviously good news for Terminator Zero, we still don't know how the series is performing for Netflix. It debuted on the streaming platform last week on August 29th. Prior to its premiere, Mattson Tomlin revealed that he has a multi-season story planned for Terminator Zero. However, whether we get to see this story unfold will ultimately depend on how many people watch this first season. Netflix has yet to greenlight a second season, but hopefully being Certified Fresh will encourage more viewers to check it out.

Have you watched Terminator Zero yet? Let us know your thoughts on the series below!

TERMINATOR ZERO Creator Says He Has A Multi-Season Story Planned
Related:

TERMINATOR ZERO Creator Says He Has A Multi-Season Story Planned
TERMINATOR: ZERO - Netflix's Anime Series Gets Stellar First Reviews
Recommended For You:

TERMINATOR: ZERO - Netflix's Anime Series Gets Stellar First Reviews
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder