Netflix's TERMINATOR ZERO Anime Series Is Officially "Certified Fresh" On Rotten Tomatoes

Mattson Tomlin and Production I.G's Terminator Zero made its debut on Netflix last week and while initial reviews were positive, the anime series is now officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

With a total of 23 reviews as of this writing, Terminator Zero sits at a near-perfect 96% on the review aggregator website. General audiences seem to love it as well. The recently implemented Popcornmeteris at 81%.

"Shedding the skin of past Terminator incarnations to tell a sophisticated sci-fi saga of its own, this visceral anime proves its mettle," the critics' consensus reads.

We had an idea that Terminator Zero would be on its way to a Certified Fresh rating based on early first reviews of the anime series. Critics praised the show's ability to take classic Terminator themes and find new ways to explore them. And while the action is top-notch, it's the series' ability to really make you think with your brain that will keep you intrigued.

Developed in collaboration between Skydance Television and Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell, Kaiju No. 8), Terminator Zero is a new story set within the Terminator film universe. The series was created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin and directed by Masashi Kudo.

The series is set in the same universe as the Terminator film franchise, but moves the story to Japan where we meet an entirely new cast of characters. At the center of the story is Malcolm Lee, a genius computer programmer and father of three who is responsible for creating a secret artificial intelligence that he believes will be humanity's last hope. The synopsis reads:

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children.

While the Certified Fresh rating is obviously good news for Terminator Zero, we still don't know how the series is performing for Netflix. It debuted on the streaming platform last week on August 29th. Prior to its premiere, Mattson Tomlin revealed that he has a multi-season story planned for Terminator Zero. However, whether we get to see this story unfold will ultimately depend on how many people watch this first season. Netflix has yet to greenlight a second season, but hopefully being Certified Fresh will encourage more viewers to check it out.

Have you watched Terminator Zero yet? Let us know your thoughts on the series below!