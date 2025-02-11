SQUID GAME Season 3 Rumored Episode Count Disappoints Fans

Squid Game Season 3 is set to arrive this summer, but despite the short wait between seasons, fans aren't too happy with what they've learned about the show's final run.

While Netflix has not shared too many details about the upcoming third season, a new report claims the episode count will be even shorter than the second season.

If you recall, many fans were disappointed to learn that Season 2 of the hit series would have fewer episodes than the first. This sentiment was furthered by the fact that many felt Season 2 ended too abruptly, especially with that shocking cliffhanger.

Well, it sounds like Season 3 will be even shorter. Over on online forum, Instiz, it's alleged that Squid Game Season 3 will only consist of six episodes. That's one episode less than Season 2.

While not officially confirmed by Netflix, the report was met with disappointment from fans who feel six episodes will be too few to adequately wrap up Seong Gi Hun's story along with any other loose ends.

First and foremost, it should be noted that this is only a rumor, so there's no use in panicking quite yet. Secondly, if six episodes are all they need to fully tell the story then so be it. I'd much prefer a tighter story told in fewer episodes, than artificially bloating the episode count with filler.

You also have to remember that Squid Game is a series that was originally envisioned to run for one season. It was only greenlit for additional seasons after it became a smash hit for Netflix.

Still, if you are part of the crowd disappointed with the possibility of just six episodes in Season 3, you'll be happy to know that this probably won't be the last time we spend in the Squid Game universe. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously hinted that the Squid Game universe will continue to exist in the form of spin-offs.

"When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season,” Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter. “And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that I’m able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback. But I’m thinking more along the lines of a spinoff.”

If Netflix does continue with the series, and Hwang is certain they will, it's unclear if he will be involved in any future projects beyond an advisor role. In the meantime, you can look forward to Squid Game Season 3 arriving on Netflix on June 27th. Netflix recently shared the first batch of promotional images for the upcoming season.