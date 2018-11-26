7SEEDS Manga Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation On Netflix
The official books.rakuten.co website has listed the January issue of Monthly Flowers for sale. The cover for the magazine has the text "7Seeds Netflix". There is no confirmation by Netflix so far but as soon as something is announced, we will let you know.
Author Yumi Tamura's action drama horror shoujo manga series, 7Seeds, is getting an anime adaptation with streaming company Netflix. Here is what we know so far.
The manga series is written by Yumi Tamura, published by Shogakukan in both Betsucomi and Flowers magazines. The manga targets Shojo and Josei audiences and ran from November 2001 to July 2017 with a total of 35 volumes.
The series won the 2007 Shogakukan Manga Award for the Shojo manga and has sold more than 10 million copies. Here is a story description:
When astronomers predict that the Earth will be hit by a meteorite, the world leaders meet to develop a plan for human survival called the Seven Seeds project. Each country will cryonically preserve a number of healthy young people, which will allow them to survive the devastation of the impact. After a computer determines that Earth is once again safe for human life, it will revive each group.
Awoken from the cryogenic sleep many years later, the young men and women find themselves amidst a hostile environment bare of any human life. Their former home country Japan has greatly changed. Completely alone, they can depend only on themselves to survive in the new world.
