A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC RAILGUN's Season 3 Is Premiering In 2019

The A Certain Scientific Index creator Kazuma Kamachi and editor Kazuma Miki were interviewed by the Newtype magazine and revealed that the show's third season will be launching in 2019. There was no specific month being discussed or what season the show could premiere in.



The interview also revealed that A Certain Scientific Accelerator will premiere next year. Tatsuyuki Nagai is also directing this new season along with animation studio J.C.Staff. Railgun's first season aired from October 2009 to March 2010 with 24 episodes. The second season ran from Apirl 2013 to September 2013 with 24 episodes.



The manga series that inspired all of these media projects is written by Kazuma Kamachi and illustrated by Motoi Fuyukawa. ASCII Media Works publishes it while Seven Seas Entertainment has the English license. It has been publishing since February 25, 2007 and has 13 volumes out right now.