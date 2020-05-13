A3! SEASON SUMMER: Upcoming Anime Releases New Promo Video

Brand new anime series A3! Season Summer has released a brand new promo for its upcoming arc. Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

What happens when your father's theater, which features an all male theater troupe, has only one member and is head over heels in debt? You consult the Yakuza loan sharks of course! At least that is what Izumi Tachibana did. Can Izumi take this new and inexperienced cast and make something great? That is one of the many questions that must be answered in the A3! anime series!

The anime is based on the LIBER Entertainment game, A3! Act! Addict! Actors!, which allows players to train their cast and create a great show. The anime is broken down into seasonal quarters and premiered back in January, beginning with spring. However, due to COVID-19, the series was delayed after episode 3. With the fourth episode premiering at the end of April, it seems that the series may be on track again, meaning its time to ramp up excitement for the next cour!

Starting with episode 7, the summer arc is set to begin! The summer season has also been annoucned to release sometime in May. To build up hype, a brand new promo was released for patient fans. Make sure to check out the new footage below!





Excited for the new arc? Happy to see the series is back on track? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! A3! Summer troupe is set to release on May 18th!