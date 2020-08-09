A3! WINTER TROUPE: A New Visual Has Been Released Ahead Of The Third Part Of The Series

The final season of the A3! saga has released a brand new key visual! Hit the jump to check out the amazing artwork on the new still ahead of the winter season!

Beginning as a mobile game in which players can train and control actors in a theater troupe, A3! has spawned into an equally successful anime series. Released in two parts throughout four seasons, A3! Spring & Summer and Autumn & Winter tell the story of a young girl who is trying to save her father's theater after making some bad deals with loan sharks, which means having to train young talent from scratch.

As of now, the Spring and Summer seasons have gone off without a hitch, and this October should see the unveiling of the next part of the series! The show has done a great job of adapting what has made the series great, in animated form, and will no doubt continue to surprise with the new chapters.

While there is no official footage or music for fans to check out, a brand new visual of the new winter troupe has released. With the content of the play focusing on more serious tones and emotional drama, the final part of the series will probably pack as much emotional weight as the play!

There may be more story left to tell, but fans can't be anything short of excited for what is to come. Make sure to share your thoughts on the new visual below!





In Tokyo, there is a place called Velude Way. It is a district notorious for its performers and theatrical groups. Izumi Tachibana, who was previously a stage actress, arrives with a letter that reads, "Full of debt! Zero customers! Only one actor!" It describes the current state of the once-popular theater group Mankai Company. Her task is to rebuild the company to its former glory as the new owner and chief director.



A3! Season Autumn & Winter is set for release on October 12th!