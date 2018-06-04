AGGRETSUKO Might Just Be The Most Absurd New Anime Release, But Also The Most Relatable!

Aggretsuko is coming to Netflix on April 20th, and while Sanrio is predominately known for cutesy childhood favorites like Hello Kitty and Mr. Men, Little Miss, Aggretsuko is all about adulting. The story follows the life of Retsuko, a red panda working as an office assistant in the corporate world, disillusioned by her day job and the neverending monotony for which corporatism is notorious.







(Click here for the English Trailer)



A timid, overwhelmed pencil-pusher by day, Retsuko has but one cathartic outlet: Heavy Metal Karaoke! Anyone who has ever spent time in a corporate position, or any micro-managed monotonous endeavor, will understand all too well the joys of a karaoke bar after work.



There's nothing more relaxing after a hard day of endless meetings and TPS reports (10 pts if you catch that reference) than throwing a few back and belting out some Metallica in a room full of your fellow inebriated colleagues. The fact that Aggretsuko and her often-times douchey colleagues are all cutesy animals with that iconic Sanrio look, only adds to the charm.



Are you excited about Aggretsuko? Have a favorite after work karaoke song or story to share? Let us know in the comments (just keep it pg-13, ya'll)!