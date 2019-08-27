AHIRU NO SORA: Reveals New Promo Showcasing The Ending Song

Basketball manga series, Ahiru no Sora has revealed a brand new promo for the upcoming anime series. Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage!

When a young, 4' 10" kid names Sora, joins its school basketball team, he begins to wonder if he has what it takes to compete with his fellow club members. This is the story of Takeshi Hinata's Ahiru no Sora and is a series that has recently announced it will be getting its very own anime series coming this fall. A brand new promo for the series has been released that showcases he ending song "Tsubasa" by saji. Check it out below.







Excited for the new series? Make sure to stayed tuned as the series premiers on October 2nd, in Japan! Share your thoughts on the series in the usual spot!

