ANEMONE: EUREKA SEVEN HI-EVOLUTION Releases New Promotional Video

Studio Bones' upcoming adventure drama mecha sci-fi anime film, Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution, has released a new promotional video where it teases various scenes from the movie. Here is more info.

The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts Channel has uploaded a new 1 minute promotional video for the upcoming film Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution.



The video shows off the intense battles that will take place in the movie as well as give dramatic shots of the protagonists while ending victorious.



The movie is directed by Tomoki Kyoda, Dai Sato writes the screenplay, Kenichi Yoshida is in charge of character design and Bones animates the project.



The film has a release date of November 10, 2018 and it's produced by Bandai Visual, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures.



No music theme has been revealed.





