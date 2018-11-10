Anime Studio PRODUCTION IMS Has Filed For Bankruptcy
Tokyo Shoko Research has revealed that the anime studio, Production IMS, applied for bankruptcy to the Tokyo District Court and went official on October 3. The studio's total debt is 250 million yen.
The anime studio, Production IMS, has just filed for bankruptcy. The studio known for many ecchi series has not issued a statement regarding this situation. Here is more information.
Production IMS is famous for its animation of ecchi series like: Shinmai Maou no Testament, Date A Live, Hundred, Masou Gakuen HxH, Joukamachi no Dandelion and High School Fleet. The studio has not given any official word on this matter and its official website does not longer exist.
The studio was established on February 2013 in Tokyo, Japan and Yoshiyuki Matsuzaki was the CEO. According to ANN, one of its animators, Teru Miyazaki, posted a tweet on December 2017 saying that the studio was not paying its animators. A year later it was reported that Production IMS began consolidating its debts and filing for bankruptcy was considered.
This will definitely be felt by fans of the studio's animation and hopeful people that Shinmai Maou no Testament could get another season by them. However, a studio being gone does not mean the end for a series. Another group of people can pick up any title and make it their own. If there is any word from Production IMS, we will let you know.
