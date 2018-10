Anime Studio PRODUCTION IMS Has Filed For Bankruptcy

has revealed that the anime studio,, applied for bankruptcy to thet and went official on October 3. The studio's total debt is 250 million yen.is famous for its animation of ecchi series like:and. The studio has not given any official word on this matter and its official website does not longer exist.The studio was established on February 2013 in Tokyo, Japan and Yoshiyuki Matsuzaki was the CEO. According to, one of its animators, Teru Miyazaki, posted a tweet on December 2017 saying that the studio was not paying its animators. A year later it was reported thatbegan consolidating its debts and filing for bankruptcy was considered.This will definitely be felt by fans of the studio's animation and hopeful people thatcould get another season by them. However, a studio being gone does not mean the end for a series. Another group of people can pick up any title and make it their own. If there is any word from, we will let you know.