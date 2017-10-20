AnimeMojo's 10 Best Horror Animes That Are A Must See!

10 Animes That Are Sure To Add Some Terror To Your Life Like being scared or frightened? Yes, no? Animemojo has 10 animes that are sure to knock your socks off with terror. Okay, that was possibly a little much, but these 10 animes are a must see for those who like watching horror flicks!



10. Deadman Wonderland



Premiere Date: Winter 2011 Studio: Manglobe



In Deadman Wonderland, a massive earthquake destroys most of the mainland in Japan and even part of Tokyo, by sinking it into the ocean. That is only the beginning!



Deadman Wonderland's story then follows Ganta Igarashi ten years later, who is framed for a crime that he did not commit and is sent to a prison named Deadman Wonderland. While there, he is re-united with a long lost childhood friend named Shiro and that is where the plot to save his name begins!

9. Ghost Hunt



Premiere Date: Winter 2006 Studio: J.C.Staff



This anime is exactly as the title describes. This anime begins when a 16-year-old girl named Mai is thrust right into Shibuya Psychic Research's paranormal research after she breaks some of their equipment.



This anime has everything you'd expect from a show that is based on paranormal activity. From priests, to exorcists and spirit mediums, each Ghost hunt (about 3 episodes) provides some unique arcs. If you like any type of paranormal movie or show, then this anime is for you!

8. Shiki



Premiere Date: Winter 2010 Studio: Daume



There is something stirring beneath the voices, animation and playful appearances lies a sinister plot. The village of Sotoba turns into something filled with blood and terror after a 15-year-old girl named Megumi Shimizu dies under mysterious circumstances.



Two people, a young out of sorts doctor named Toshio Ozaki and Natsuno Yuuki, a friend of Megumi team up to save the town of Sotoba before it is overrun by monsters.

7. Parasyte: The Maxim



Premiere Date: Winter 2014 Studio: Madhouse



This anime changes it up compared to the other animes series on our AnimeMojo list. Yes, the anime is filed to the brim with terror and pseudo-cannibalism, but we promise it delievers it in a different way. In the anime, wormlike aliens infest a quiet Tokyo neighborhood. The aliens attach themselves to humans by entering the nose or ears and turn them into derranged monsters.



Shinichi Izumi, the main character lives in this area with his parents. He himself is confronted by one of the alien creatures, but it fails to enter into his body and rather attaches itself to his arm. Once attached, Shinichi somehow manages to keep it from infesting the rest of his body. He becomes a hybrid human/alien lifeform. This is a must see if you like zombies.

6. Tokyo Ghoul



Premiere Date: Winter 2014 Produced: Studo Pierrot



In a world filed with Ghouls who feast on human flesh for survival is just the beginning of Tokyo Ghoul. Life is normal for Ken Kaneki who is an every day human being. While in a coffee shop, he encounters Rize, a fellow bookworm who is obsessed with reading. After a bit of flirtation the two go out on a date that will not only change Kaneki's life, but those who he holds dear to his heart.



In the show ghouls can only eat human flesh and if they eat normal everyday food, it will makes them terribly ill. Kaneki finds this out the hard way. The anime is great mix of mystery, horror and a bit of tradedy too!

5. Elfen Lied



Premiere Date: 2004 Produced: Arms



For those who like intense scenes with a lot of blood and gore then this horrifying anime classic is for you. The series features creatures with horns that resemble humans. These creatures are telekinetic powers and other crazy abilities.



The worst part? They're looked up by the government research center. In the show the most powerful creature escapes and is on the run (sounds a lot like Stranger things if you ask us) and is eventually shot in the head. She is then found on a beach by some teenagers (sound familiar?) who take the naked girl home, that is where the fun begins. While it has a lot of horror content, it has a lot for other people as well.

4. Hellsing



Premiere Date: 2012 Produced: P.A. Works



What would a horror list be without Hellsing? The short series, of course is filled with vampires and lots of action. As most people know it is Van Hellsing the vampire hunter vs Dracula.



This version follows Alucard and his part Seras Victoria, who are both vampires that are sworn to seek out and destroy enemies of the Queen of England. Alucard is the original and most powerful vampire out there, while Seras is a former police officer turned vampire. Together both of these vampire agents work through the Hellsing family ridding the world of evil. There are a lot of intense situations when the poop starts hitting the fan.

3. When They Cry (Higurashi No Naku Koro Ni)



Premiere Date: 2006 Produced: Studio Deen



The time is 1983 in a small town named Hinamizawa. The story focuses on young Keiichi Maebara, a schoolboy who after seeing a series of dreadful events decides to his hometwon for Hinamizawa.



With his spare time he meanders around hanging out with some of his new friends from school. After awhile he realizes that the small town he called home has a few skeletons in its closet. Keiichi then stumbles upon the news of a murder that happened in the town, which insights other mysterious events. Keiichi soon realizes that those around him may not be all that innocent. That is where story takes a turn for the gory.

2. Corpse Party



Premiere Date: 2013 Produced: Asread



Coming in at two is the 4 episode anime series Corpse Party. Even thought there is only four episodes in the series, its enough to add some fright to your day or night. The series takes place at the Heavenly Host Elementary school. After a series of devasting dissapearances and murders, the school is torn down.



As time passes by and the memory of what happened at Heavenly Host is forgotten, another school named Kisaragi Academy is erected on the same site. One dark night, a group of students at the school begin to tell ghost stories not knowing the terrifying journey they would soon be heading on. During the story session, an earthquake rumbles the ground beneath them that transports them back to a time where the Heavenly Host school is still there. The must then make their way throught the halls of where the ghosts of the Heavenly Host are waiting for them.

