AnimeMojo's 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaways Day #3!
The Holidays continue to roll in with day 3 of our 12 days of Christmas giveaways! Today consists of Sengoku Basara, Mikagura School Suite, The Devil Is A Part-Timer, Maken - Ki! TWO, and Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi! See everything that you need to know below including how to win and what each series is about! We had an amazing year on facebook (don't forget about us on Twitter) and want to continue to grow our amazing community!
AnimeMojo is getting into the festive spirit with 12 days of giveaways! We're on day 3 of the twelve days of Christmas! Check out how you can win!
About Sengoku Basara:
Get ready for the hacking, slashing battle of a lifetime in a new adaptation of the Sengoku Basara franchise. The new installment, based on the world created by Capcom, revolves around one massive conflict featuring mechanized samurai, mystical ninjas, gun-toting warriors, and a blinding array of deadly special moves! During the turbulent period of warring states, numerous feudal lords sought to rule the land of the rising sun. With Nobunaga defeated, Hideyoshi lead a brutal campaign to wipe out the remaining combatants. His ambitions were crushed, however, when he was betrayed by the idealistic Tokugawa Ieyasu. Ieyasu’s rebellion marked the start of a new conflict that would put old and new alliances to the test as Hideyoshi’s loyal followers began plotting their revenge, and the other remaining lords prepared their armies for the showdown at Sekigahara.
About Mikagura School Suite
From studio Doga Kobo, who brought you Laughing Under the Clouds and Yuruyuri, comes a new magic school adventure! Eruna Ichinomiya has no desire to focus on what high school to pick. She'd rather spend her time chasing after pretty girls or playing dating sims. After all, when the only job you want is to watch TV all day, who cares what school you attend? But when her cousin Shigure Ninomiya shows her the pamphlet to Mikagura Academy, Eruna finds her picture-perfect reason to go to high school: the beautiful Seisa Mikagura. After a bizarre entrance exam and interview with a flying, talking cat, it's clear that Mikagura is not a typical high school. Students are focused more on clubs, battles, and their special magical attacks instead of regular studies. And if Eruna wants to win over the cool, powerful Seisa, she's got to join a club and hone her own special attack. But that's easier said than done. Especially when there are so many cute girls to distract her!
About The Devil is A Part-Timer
When Satan is run out of his infernal kingdom, he finds himself virtually powerless in modern-day Tokyo. Stuck in a feeble mortal body and desperate for cash, there's only one way for the dark lord to survive: by getting a job manning the deep fryer at "MgRonald"! As Satan flips burgers and tries to regain his evil magic, he's pestered by a righteous hero who tracked him to Earth, a video-game-loving fallen angel looking for a way back into heaven, and the most unholy of enemies: a rival fast food franchise. Will he figure out a way to reclaim his homeland and throne? And if not, will this demonic burger king at least sell enough featured menu items to be promoted to shift supervisor? The devil can't survive on minimum wage in the series Anime News Network calls "pure, unadulterated, gloriously fun entertainment."
About Maken - Ki! Two
Takeru enrolled in Tenbi Academy because the girl-to-guy ratio is, like, 3 girls for every guy. But this bevvy of bombshells is actually a school where teens beef up their combat skills using a magic power thingy called a Maken. Redheads with wicked high kicks, shocking blonde bullies, and aggressive brunettes are EVERYWHERE. And every time there's a brawl, their clothes tend to disintegrate. Distracted by all the bouncy brawlers, Takeru has a hard time concentrating on his training. Things get sticky when the hornball can't figure out how to use his Maken. If he doesn't find his mojo quick, he'll be dumped by the school of his dreams-or destroyed by an attacker who's after his magic power thingy!
About Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi:
After his first love with a handsome upperclassman ends in heartbreak, Ritsu Onodera is over the troubles of love. But when he transfers to Marukawa Books to work as an editor he winds up in the shoujo department under Masamune Takano—the senpai who broke his heart! Follow as they sort out their feelings and watch as love blooms between two other couples. Boy’s love is in the air!
Prize: Sengoku Basara, Mikagura School Suite, The Devil Is A Part-Timer, Maken - Ki! TWO, and Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi
How Do I WIN?
*If you have already liked us on Facebook that is awesome! Enter by following the instructions below!
Want better odds?
-
Share the giveaway post on Facebook
-
Retweet the tweet below
-
Join the AnimeMojo Community and keep up to date on all the anime news!
-
Comment below on your favorite characters from the movie or series below!
If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter. Giveaway will run from 12/13 to 12/17/2017. Winner will be selected and contacted on 12/18/2017. Open to US residents only.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]