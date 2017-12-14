AnimeMojo's 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaways Day #4!
The Holidays continue to roll in with day 4 of our 12 days of Christmas giveaways! Today consists of Eureka Seven, Psychic School Wars, Evangelion:333, Karneval, and CubexCursedxCurious! See everything that you need to know below including how to win and what each series is about! We had an amazing year on facebook (don't forget about us on Twitter) and want to continue to grow our amazing community!
AnimeMojo is festive spirit is heating up with 12 days of giveaways! We're on day 4 of the twelve days of Christmas! Check out how you can win!
About Eureka Seven:
Relive the classic era of anime with the studio that brought you Escaflowne, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Wolf's Rain. Eureka Seven, the greatest anime love story ever told, returns to the spotlight after almost a decade! Renton is a teenager trapped working as a mechanic in a backwater town. He dreams of joining up with a daredevil group of pilots known as Gekkostate and following in his father's heroic footsteps. When a mysterious beauty named Eureka shows up asking for a tune up, Renton soon finds himself drawn into a high-flying mecha dogfight that makes him a target of the military. When the dust settles on the spectacular battle, Renton is invited to join Gekkostate, but he soon discovers that even a dream come true has a dark side.
About Psychic School Wars:
rom the director behind Gunslinger Girl comes a visually striking movie about saving the world and young love. The future of the world is in trouble. But can it be affected by something as simple as cellphones? Perhaps the world would be a better place if you could communicate without actually speaking if you just knew what others were thinking. But no one has psychic talentsor do they? When transfer student Ryoichi Kyogoku appears things take a turn for the weird. Students start missing school and the student council bans the use and possession of cellphones on school property. Behind the scenes, Kyogoku begins changing students awakening their psychic abilities with the hope that maybe he can prevent the future disaster on Earth. But if he can't, he'll have to take everyone he awakened back to his future. Kenji Seki, an absent-minded and clumsy boy, and his friends get caught in the middle of Kyogoku's plans. They can either stop him, or join him but only if they have the power.
About Evangelion:333
Shinji Ikari just woke up in his Eva unit fourteen years after starting the Third Impact. He hasn’t aged, but everything else has changed. The earth is in ruins. Rei is missing. The people he once protected treat him like a prisoner and threaten to kill him if he pilots another Eva. When he escapes to the remains of NERV headquarters, Shinji meets pianist Kaworu, who is destined to be Shinji’s copilot in a new dual-cockpit Eva. As the boys bond, NERV’s true mission begins to come into focus. Lost in a labyrinth of deception, Shinji careens toward a mental breakdown that could bring about the end of humanity. Evangelion 3.33 continues the groundbreaking rebuild with stunning robot battles and mind-bending revelations. The end of every world has a beginning.
About Karneval
Circus is a super-powered security force of entertainers who keep villains off the streets by serving up justice with a side of razzle-dazzle. Despite their best efforts, a sinister organization named Kafka is gaining power throughout the world using grotesque monsters to carry out their plots. When Circus saves a mysterious boy from Kafka's grasp, the kid gets swept up in the crime-fighting spectacle—but why was Kafka after him in the first place? From the studio that brought you Michiko & Hatchin and Deadman Wonderland comes one demented freak show.
About CubexCursedxCurious:
Haruaki Yachi has seen his fair share of curses, but despite his familiarity, even Haruaki is out of his element when his father mails him a cursed torture cube with the humanoid figure of a cute young girl named Fear Kubrick (no relation). Now, he’s got to help her break her curse and leave behind her homicidal past before dangerous forces get ahold of her deadly powers. Sassy loudmouth Fear has a hard time keeping a low profile, but with the help of Haruaki’s other cursed comrades, maybe this cubed cutie can find her place in the human world—IF she can break her curse.
Prize: Eureka Seven, Psychic School Wars, Evangelion:333, Karneval, and CubexCursedxCurious
If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter. Giveaway will run from 12/14 to 12/17/2017. Winner will be selected and contacted on 12/18/2017. Open to US residents only.
