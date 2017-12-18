AnimeMojo's 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaways Day 6, 7, And 8!

Day 6!





The Holidays continue to roll in with day 6 of our 12 days of Christmas giveaways! Today consists ofand! See everything that you need to know below including how to win and what each series is about! We had an amazing year on facebook (don't forget about us on Twitter ) and want to continue to grow our amazing community!When Kurisu visits her friends at the Future Gadget Lab, something's not quite right. Out of nowhere, Okabe disappears and Kurisu must risk everything to save the mad scientist who tried countless times to save her.When swords were outlawed in the eleventh year of the Meiji era, the mighty samurai population began to dwindle. Those who rejected the ban on blades rebelled, causing violent unrest to erupt throughout the countryside. To combat the rise in criminal activity, an inescapable lake prison was constructed. Three young men, born of the Kumo line, were given the duty of delivering criminals to their place of confinement – but could there be more to their mission than meets the eye?Gifted with a strange ability to see into the troubles of others, kind-hearted Yuki Sakurai finds his life turned upside down the day a handsome stranger named Luka appears. Suddenly, evil beings known as “Duras” begin hunting for him and a world of magic, terror, and a dark truth about his past surround him. Two sides seek his power, but who can he really trust?Contagious pop anthems and cute creatures collide in this irresistible series from the dream team pairing of Sanrio and Studio Bones (Fullmetal Alchemist, Noragami, and Soul Eater). Set in the glamorous metropolis of Tokyo Midi City-where music and the dream of musical superstardom are everything-Cyan is a newcomer. After stumbling into the music world and being transformed into a cute cat-girl, she jumps at the chance to fulfill her lifelong dream of joining a rock band. As the newest member of Plasmagica, Cyan joins Chuchu, Retoree and Moa as they face off against other bands striving for fame and fortune. But with competition like the passionate Shingan Crimsonz, the dreamy pop idols of Trichronika, and the sneaky songstresses of Criticrista, will Cyan and her friends be able to see their names up in lights Or are they doomed be one-hit wondersShake it, love! Take to the stage with the beautiful boys of Six Gravity and Procellarum in a series filled with music, sweet dance moves, and even a bit of magic—at least that’s what Shun promises! Follow these two idol groups as the balance everything from school work to living under the same roof. Can they handle the pressures of stardom and sharing dorm space with their rivals?

Prize: Steins;Gate The Movie, Laughing Under The Clouds, The Betrayel Knows My Name, Show By Rock and Tsukiuta

Like us on Facebook.*

Follow us on Twitter *

Share the giveaway post on Facebook

Retweet the tweet below

Join the AnimeMojo Community and keep up to date on all the anime news!

Comment below on your favorite characters from the movie or series below!

RT & FOLLOW TO ENTER: AnimeMojo's 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaways Day 6, 7, And 8! Some Big Anime Hits Could Be Yours! https://t.co/gxmDaMKy8S pic.twitter.com/XICrJBY5Ce — Anime Mojo (@AnimeMojo) December 18, 2017

How Do I WIN?*If you have already liked us on Facebook that is awesome! Enter by following the instructions below!If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter. Giveaway will run from 12/18 to 12/25/2017. Winner will be selected and contacted on 12/26/2017. Open to US residents only.