AnimeMojo's 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaways Day 6, 7, And 8!

Day 6!
The Holidays continue to roll in with day 6 of our 12 days of Christmas giveaways! Today consists of Steins;Gate The Movie, Laughing Under The Clouds, The Betrayel Knows My Name, Show By Rock
and Tsukiuta
About Steins;Gate The Movie:
When Kurisu visits her friends at the Future Gadget Lab, something's not quite right. Out of nowhere, Okabe disappears and Kurisu must risk everything to save the mad scientist who tried countless times to save her.
About Laughing Under The Clouds:
When swords were outlawed in the eleventh year of the Meiji era, the mighty samurai population began to dwindle. Those who rejected the ban on blades rebelled, causing violent unrest to erupt throughout the countryside. To combat the rise in criminal activity, an inescapable lake prison was constructed. Three young men, born of the Kumo line, were given the duty of delivering criminals to their place of confinement – but could there be more to their mission than meets the eye?
About The Betrayel Knows My Name:
Gifted with a strange ability to see into the troubles of others, kind-hearted Yuki Sakurai finds his life turned upside down the day a handsome stranger named Luka appears. Suddenly, evil beings known as “Duras” begin hunting for him and a world of magic, terror, and a dark truth about his past surround him. Two sides seek his power, but who can he really trust?
About Show By Rock:
Contagious pop anthems and cute creatures collide in this irresistible series from the dream team pairing of Sanrio and Studio Bones (Fullmetal Alchemist, Noragami, and Soul Eater). Set in the glamorous metropolis of Tokyo Midi City-where music and the dream of musical superstardom are everything-Cyan is a newcomer. After stumbling into the music world and being transformed into a cute cat-girl, she jumps at the chance to fulfill her lifelong dream of joining a rock band. As the newest member of Plasmagica, Cyan joins Chuchu, Retoree and Moa as they face off against other bands striving for fame and fortune. But with competition like the passionate Shingan Crimsonz, the dreamy pop idols of Trichronika, and the sneaky songstresses of Criticrista, will Cyan and her friends be able to see their names up in lights Or are they doomed be one-hit wonders
About Tsukiuta:
Shake it, love! Take to the stage with the beautiful boys of Six Gravity and Procellarum in a series filled with music, sweet dance moves, and even a bit of magic—at least that’s what Shun promises! Follow these two idol groups as the balance everything from school work to living under the same roof. Can they handle the pressures of stardom and sharing dorm space with their rivals?
Prize: Steins;Gate The Movie, Laughing Under The Clouds, The Betrayel Knows My Name, Show By Rock and Tsukiuta
If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter. Giveaway will run from 12/18 to 12/25/2017. Winner will be selected and contacted on 12/26/2017. Open to US residents only.
Day 7!
The Holidays continue to roll in with day 7 of our 12 days of Christmas giveaways! Today consists of Date Alive II, Lord Marksman And Vanadis, Fruits Basket, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
and Dagashi Kashi
About Date Alive II:
Itsuka Shido was a once a normal high schooler. But after a spacequake started by an armored girl rocked his world, life was never the same. Tohka, the extra-cute extraterrestrial continued to wreak havoc until Shido sealed her powers with a loving kiss. For a guy whose kiss can seal a Spirit, Shido’s still not great with the ladies. In addition to the sealed Spirits he already must appease, he’s got three more beautiful girls with volatile powers vying for his attention. And with a mysterious organization on the hunt for Tohka, the DEM’s various attempts to subdue Fraxinus, and a new lady loving Spirit, Shido can kiss his normal life goodbye!
About Lord Marksman And Vanadis:
After being taken captive by a female general from an enemy country, Count Tigrevurmud Vorn leaves his own lands completely open to attack. Unable to sit by and watch the destruction, Tigre must do what he can to convince his beautiful captor to join him in a fight to save his homeland. Using his skills as an archer and her otherworldly prowess as a War Maiden, the pair must work together if they hope to stand a chance against two warring nations and a rogue faction led by power hungry nobleman. Outgunned, outnumbered and branded as a traitor, the valiant Tigre will need to win the favor of the remaining War Maidens if he plans to come out on top in this action-packed adventure that blurs the line between fantasy and fan-service.
About Fruits Basket:
Life for 16-year-old Tohru is turned upside down when she suddenly loses her mother. Without a home and unwilling to burden her friends, she’s stuck living in a tent. But what she doesn’t realize is she’s on Souma family property and her life is about to get even more complicated when she gets caught up in their big family secret!
About The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya:
Kyon is a cynical and sarcastic teenager. The first day of his first year of high school is filled with hopes of a normal school experience—hopes that are immediately dashed after meeting the beautiful and eccentric Haruhi Suzumiya. Haruhi is athletic, brilliant, and completely bored with life. At Kyon’s accidental suggestion, she decides to create her own club dedicated to finding and observing life’s oddities—like the aliens, espers, and time travelers she believes walk among normal people. Now, Kyon and a ragtag group of recruits are Haruhi’s right-hand men in the newly formed SOS Brigade. But all is not what it seems. The quiet bookworm? Alien. The busty sophomore? Time-traveler. The handsome transfer student? ESPer. And the biggest surprise? They’re all there because Haruhi herself has the ability to reshape the world as she sees fit. Maybe Kyon should have joined the literature club…
About Dagashi Kashi:
Kokonotsu Shikada dreams of becoming a famous manga artist, but his real talent is selling the snacks in his father’s “dagashi” shop. He didn’t think much of it until a strange girl showed up determined to push him into the family business.
Prize: Date Alive II, Lord Marksman And Vanadis, Fruits Basket, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, and Dagashi Kashi
Day 8!
The Holidays continue to roll in with day 8 of our 12 days of Christmas giveaways! Today consists of Dragon Ball Z: Kai (The Final Chapters) Parts 1, 2 & 3, Your Name,
and Doamygar-D
About Dragon Ball Z: Kai (The Final Chapters) Parts 1, 2 & 3:
Seven years of peace have passed since Cell’s defeat, but the new World Martial Arts Tournament will bring Goku and the Z Fighters back together just in time to face a new threat—the evil wizard Babidi and the monstrous Majin Buu!
About Your Name:
The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki’s body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint. When a dazzling comet lights up the night’s sky, something shifts, and they seek each other out wanting something more—a chance to finally meet. But try as they might, something more daunting than distance prevents them. Is the string of fate between Mitsuha and Taki strong enough to bring them together, or will forces outside their control leave them forever separated?
About Doamygar-D
Take food fights to the next level in this bite-sized homage to mecha anime of the past. In modern day Kyoto, young Daijiro Kyogoku has finally taken over his family's traditional Japanese sweets shop. One day at the shop, Daijiro comes across a mysterious giant candy-making robot named Doamygar-D hidden in the shop's basement. This robot is a master of treats, and along with Daijiro, they make the perfect dessert crafting pair. When evil monster-like robots take over begin attacking the city, Daijiro must man his newfound candy-making mecha to feed the insatiable hunger of these foes and turn them back into harmless humans. There has to be someone behind all these transforming treat-loving terrors, and that someone might be closer to Daijiro than he ever thought possible.
Prize: Dragon Ball Z: Kai (The Final Chapters) Parts 1, 2 & 3, Your Name, and Doamygar-D
